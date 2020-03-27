CHEYENNE – The COVID-19 pandemic might have extended the income tax filing deadline, but the deadline for Wyoming to tap federal money for career and technical education is set in stone.
The state has until April 15 to submit to the federal government its plan for using a grant known as Perkins V.
It moved one step closer Thursday, when, after months of public comment that stirred repeated concerns about an externship requirement for vocational teachers, the Wyoming Board of Vocational Education reluctantly approved the Perkins V plan.
Perkins V is a 2018 federal law that allocated $1.3 billion to career and technical education at the secondary and post-secondary level. Wyoming was awarded $5,037,372, but before the state can access that money starting next school year, it first has to approve a plan for how to spend it over the next four years.
“We are at the midnight hour of needing to approve this,” said Walt Wilcox, a board member who represents certified school administrators. “The concerns that have been mentioned are not isolated to today’s conversation. As a matter of fact, it’s an exercise in Groundhog Day, specifically surrounding the externship requirement.”
In January, the board reviewed a Perkins V plan that would have required Wyoming’s full-time career and technical education teachers to complete 100 hours of an externship and 100 hours of professional development over a period of five years.
That piece of the plan has incited the most pushback, mostly from educators who’ve said it usurps their local control and puts an inequitable professional development burden on vocational teachers.
On Thursday, right before the board voted on the plan, the Wyoming Department of Education presented a revised plan, which does not eliminate the requirement for the externship. Instead, it cuts in half the number of hours teachers have to work at an externship to 50, and added a hardship policy for exceptions.
“Perkins funding is meant to increase high-quality CTE programs,” said Kari Eakins, chief policy officer for the department. “I think we’ve ended up on some really good middle ground. Fifty hours over five years – I have a hard time seeing that as extremely burdensome.”
But the reduced externship requirements did not entirely assuage the ideological fears of the board.
Board member Robin Schamber said she supports the big picture of vocational education and “in theory, love(s) the concept of externships,” but doesn’t “think we should hold our CTE teachers to a higher standard of experiencing what it’s like in the real world when we have other content areas that are just as valuable.”
Former principal and board member Sue Belish said she’s in favor of the larger Perkins V plan, which has potential to aid Wyoming in its ongoing quest to diversify its workforce, “but would be more in favor of it if the externship were optional.”
Making the externship optional misses the point, said Cindy Delancey, president of the Wyoming Business Alliance, who also served on the advisory council to the Perkins V plan.
“If it was voluntary, that would leave the door open for folks to not give it the same level of attention, as opposed to it being an essential part of the plan,” Delancey said. “It is essential that people have this as a component of the plan to ensure all of our students in Wyoming have the ability to access these unique experiences with their CTE educators.”
Under the plan, teachers would receive $35 per hour to complete the externship. However, teachers can’t take credit for working somewhere they would already, which is designed to give teachers an outside perspective, according to Michelle Aldrich, the state’s CTE director. Failure to meet those requirements could result in loss of a district’s Perkins funding.
“I struggle with the one-way street nature of the externships,” Ryan Furhman, chairman of the board, said. “Our business people say they value education, and yet this plan requires the educators to do the heavy lift. … We’re not directly introducing our students to the best business around the state.”
Of Wyoming’s 48 school districts, 34 have already notified the state of their intent to use the Perkins grant year. Laramie County School District 1, which has dozens of career and technical teachers, is one of them.
Nate Breen, who is a member of both the state board and the LCSD1 Board of Trustees, said he’s concerned about the externship “posing contractual issues, as CTE teachers will be required to get this additional training.”
Breen added that although he “loves the idea of content-specific training,” he questioned why it’s not being “required for all teachers.”
As it stands now, full-time CTE teachers will be required to complete 75 total professional development and externship hours, with the same amount for each component.
“A lot of teachers spend that much time outside of the classroom perfecting their craft. … So I would hope we wouldn’t get too caught up on” the externship requirement, Shelley Hamel, chief academic officer for the state, said. “While it’s not perfect, it’s a very good plan.”