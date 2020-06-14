CHEYENNE – Montana State University has announced its undergraduate honor rolls for the spring 2020 semester.
There are two MSU honor roll lists, the President’s List and the Dean’s List. To be eligible for the lists, students must have earned in at least 12 college-level credits. The 2,439 students with a perfect 4.0 GPA for the semester were named to the President’s List. An asterisk follows their names below.
The Dean’s List includes the 4,067 students earning 3.5 GPA or above for the semester.
Wyoming students named to MSU’s president’s or dean’s lists include:
• Alta: Lia Kluegel
• Basin: Hanna Ward
• Big Horn: Brice Beisher, Madison Wilkerson
• Casper: Alexis Leary, Jacob Pearson, Samuel Reifke, Isabella Schultz, Clayton Stirling
• Cheyenne: Trevor Adrian, Julia Horst#, Trace Ketterling#, Ciara Thomas, Rachel Troudt, Annie Wallace#
• Clark: Lane Forsberg
• Cody: Mackenzie Gunn, Emma Heydenberk, Eve Johnson, Lawren Johnson, Katherine Morrison, William Rankin
• Dubois: Wesley Beavers
• Evanston: Hunter Richau
• Gillette: Colten Galambas, Drayson Hladky, Sage Kohr, Emily Mcelvery, Cody Olson
• Glenrock: Chelsea Hiser
• Greybull: Dante Sylvester
• Guernsey: Kacey McCoid
• Jackson: Rachel Anderson, Rebekah Anderson, Sarah Andrews, Jackson Belford, Kyle Elliott, Jeremy Emmer, Jenna McFarland, Cole Pampe, Bjorn Schou, Kelsie Schwartz
• La Barge: Destiny Reed
• Lander: Matthew Buchanan, Jenna Patrick
• Laramie: Alexa Franc, Jesse Franc, Amanda Hasse, Stephanie Mavriplis, Jordan Tangeman#, Lucas Thorsness
• Otto: Zariah Tolman
• Pavillion: Madison David
• Pinedale: Maggie Hudlow
• Powell: Kaelan Groves, Bethany McCaslin
• Rawlins: Kaylene Cooper
• Riverton: Matthew Fisher, Travis Fisher
• Sheridan: Zachary Gale, Amelie Gallegos, Behley Malkuch, Garrett Perkins, Chancellor Perry, Kaitlin Shaw, Timothy Small, Coy Steel, Talia Steel, Halley Tracy
• Story: Bradford Burns
• Sundance: Nathan Davis
• Thermopolis: Stormy Cox, Wyatt Wright
• Wilson: Nolan Grunska, Henry Horstmann, Logan Jarvie, Alex Johnson, Ashley Orsillo
• Worland: Hannah McEndree, Karyn Rieger
• Yellowstone National Park: Alison Angermeier, Sage Cowley