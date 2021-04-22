CHEYENNE – U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis and Congresswoman Liz Cheney recently recognized 47 outstanding Wyoming youth for earning bronze, silver and gold Congressional Awards.
The medal ceremony was at the Cheyenne Civic Center on April 18, according to a news release.
Each medalist achieved a set of challenging goals in the areas of voluntary public service, personal development, physical fitness and expedition/ exploration.
Earning a bronze medal requires at least a seven-month commitment, while earning the gold medal involves two or more years and 400 hours of service. In order to earn a bronze medal, participants completed 100 hours of volunteer service, 50 hours of personal development, 50 hours of physical fitness and executed a one-night exploration or expedition. To earn a silver medal, participants completed another 100 hours of service, 100 hours of personal development and 100 hours of physical fitness, in addition to executing a two-night exploration or expedition.
The Gold Congressional Award is the most prestigious award for youth and the only award given to students by the U.S. Congress. In order to earn the Gold Congressional Award, participants must complete at least 400 hours of volunteer service, 200 hours of personal development, 200 hours of physical fitness, and execute a four-night and five-day exploration or expedition.
Winners from Laramie County are as follows:
- Alana Ashby, Cheyenne – Bronze medal
- Michael Bangerter, Cheyenne – Gold medal
- McKenzie Boltz, Cheyenne – Gold medal
- Mark Constantino, Cheyenne – Bronze medal
- Luke Constantino, Cheyenne – Silver medal
- Faith Danner, Cheyenne – Silver medal
- Garrett Dolph, Cheyenne – Gold medal
- Sydney Duda, Cheyenne – Bronze and Silver medals
- Kendrew Ellis, Cheyenne – Silver and Gold medals
- Elizabeth Fearneyhough, Cheyenne – Gold medal
- Madison Frauendienst, Cheyenne – Gold medal
- Ethan Healey, Cheyenne – Bronze medal
- Julieann Healey, Cheyenne – Bronze and Silver medals
- Danielle Ivie, Cheyenne – Gold medal
- Zoey Lundin, Cheyenne – Gold medal
- Brian Mead, Cheyenne – Bronze medal
- Isaiah Polk, Cheyenne – Bronze medal
- Elizabeth Prescott, Cheyenne – Bronze and Silver medals
- Anne Ritschard, Cheyenne – Bronze medal
- Olivia Smith, Cheyenne – Gold medal
- Silas Sommers, Cheyenne – Gold medal
- Grace Steenbergen, Burns – Gold medal
- Michael Swidecki, Cheyenne – Gold medal
- Challen Waller, Cheyenne – Bronze and Silver medals
- Delanie White, Cheyenne – Gold medal
- YuYu Yuan, Cheyenne – Bronze, Silver and Gold medals