CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Education submitted its American Rescue Plan Act – Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief State Plan to the U.S. Department of Education and is now collecting public comment on the plan.
The ARP ESSER plan includes nearly $304 million in ARP funds for Wyoming. Funds will be distributed by the WDE directly to school districts based on the formula already established by Title I, Part A.
“Submitting a plan was required by the U.S. Department of Education," State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow said in a news release. “Wyoming’s plan looks different than most states because our school doors were open during the 2020-21 school year. School districts and community partners have a unique opportunity to strengthen teaching and learning for all students, especially those most negatively impacted by COVID-19 and its associated effects.”
Each state is required to reserve a portion of the ARP ESSER funds for statewide activities that extend and enrich the school day experience. Wyoming will focus on activities that strengthen collaborations between schools and community-based organizations, such as after-school and summer programs.
"High-quality intervention and enrichment opportunities are not limited to the traditional school day," Balow said. "Statewide activities and competitive grants will support local innovation, new and existing partnerships, and funding needs for programs.”
ARP ESSER State Plan and supporting documents can be found at https://tinyurl.com/cwrxbakn. Public comment can be provided via https://tinyurl.com/2ph4sfpb.