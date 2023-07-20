...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Goshen and
northeastern Laramie Counties through 730 AM MDT...
At 643 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10
miles west of Meriden Rest Area, or 32 miles northeast of Cheyenne,
moving northeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail, along with
torrential rainfall.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible. Very heavy rain could result in localized
flooding of low lying areas.
Locations impacted include...
La Grange, Yoder, Hawk Springs Recreation Area, Meriden Rest Area,
Hawk Springs Campground and Hawk Springs.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service
office in Cheyenne.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
LARAMIE – The Wyoming Community Foundation has awarded a grant to the CyberWyoming Alliance to provide interactive, educational cybersecurity Lego models for Wyoming teachers to borrow for a full semester.
Teachers in Wyoming, especially in smaller school districts, often face challenges as they are expected to teach subjects outside of their expertise. For instance, math teachers may instruct a computer science course to meet state curriculum requirements, despite lacking specialized training.
The CyberWyoming Alliance has devised a solution to support teachers and get young people interested in technical careers: Legos. Everyone is familiar with Legos, and the wired models in this program serve as an interactive gateway to computer science education.
The program will provide pre-built Lego kits with teacher instructions and cyberattack and defense scenarios, encouraging students to explore the cybersecurity aspect of sites they see in their community: a hospital, an airport and a construction site. Wired to Raspberry Pis and laptop computers, these models can be borrowed by teachers and used to teach students about engineering, networking, circuitry, programming, and cybersecurity attack and defense principles.
Interested teachers can register to receive a model at cyberwyoming.org/lego/. With only three models available, a waiting list is expected; however, the CyberWyoming Alliance will keep a list for both fall and spring semesters.