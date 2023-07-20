LARAMIE – The Wyoming Community Foundation has awarded a grant to the CyberWyoming Alliance to provide interactive, educational cybersecurity Lego models for Wyoming teachers to borrow for a full semester.

Lego model

A Lego model of a hospital. 

Teachers in Wyoming, especially in smaller school districts, often face challenges as they are expected to teach subjects outside of their expertise. For instance, math teachers may instruct a computer science course to meet state curriculum requirements, despite lacking specialized training.

