CHEYENNE – On Monday, the Wyoming Technology Coronavirus Coalition, in partnership with the Anderson Elementary School PTO Board and Array School of Technology and Design, launched a free online educational initiative to highlight career paths in science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields, aptly named WYSTEM.
WYSTEM focuses on how STEM fields are currently fighting COVID-19 and working together in Wyoming to share information that K-6 students and parents can easily understand and partake in safely from home.
Each week in May highlights one of the four subject areas culminating in a wrap party Friday, May 29, at 6 p.m., where participating Wyoming students will have the opportunity to win a 3D printer for their school.
All sessions are held on YouTube Live each Tuesday and Thursday from 6-6:30 p.m. on Array’s YouTube channel.
These sessions will also have recordings available afterward for participants to rewatch or for those who were unable to attend the live event. While the content is geared for kids in grades K-6, their parents and teachers, all ages, are welcome to join in and learn more about Wyoming’s STEM fields.