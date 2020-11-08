CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Trucking Association Scholarship Program and Trust Fund will be awarding scholarships for the 2021-22 school year.
The WTA Board of Directors established the WTA Scholarship Program and Trust Fund in 1976. Scholarships are given to graduates of Wyoming high schools who enroll in a Wyoming college, university or trade school and who are pursuing courses of study, which could lead to a career in the transportation industry.
These fields include, but are not limited to: truck driving training; diesel mechanics; accounting; office procedures and management; sales management; business management; computer skills and safety.
The WTA and its member companies have awarded more than $233,783 in scholarship aid since the program began more than 43 years ago.
Deadline for the scholarship is Feb. 5. Scholarship application forms can be obtained by contacting your local high school guidance counselor, college financial aid office or the WTA office: Box 1175, Casper WY 82602; telephone: 307-234-1579; email: khcundall@aol.com; download off the website: www.wytruck.org.