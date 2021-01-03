CHEYENNE – A new collaborative effort called Wyoming2030 is designed to help Wyoming focus on building a bright future for the state’s children and families, no matter how uncertain the coming weeks, months and years might seem.
Wyoming2030, which is a collaboration between the Wyoming Afterschool Alliance – a priority fund of the Wyoming Community Foundation – and the nonprofit Wyoming Kids First, launches this month.
To start off, Wyoming2030, which is aimed at developing self-sufficient young people who will become healthy, productive adults, is hosting a series of virtual town halls every Tuesday in January.
“We hope that this will inform policymakers and elevate the statewide dialogue around how communities work together in new ways to support children and families as an investment in Wyoming’s future,” said Michelle Sullivan, director of the Wyoming Afterschool Alliance. “We’re trying to bring together a wide range of people and leaders to create a robust dialogue to learn from one another.”
Sullivan said Wyoming2030 has not yet identified specific solutions to the problems facing local children, and that “We’re knitting the sweater as we’re trying to put it on.” But she hopes that the community conversations the group is facilitating will inform its priorities moving forward.
The combined effects of the economic downturn created by the COVID-19 pandemic and Wyoming’s ongoing budget crisis resulting from the decline in mineral revenue pushed Sullivan and her nonprofit partners to consider ways to address the short- and long-term future of youth in the state.
“One of the positives that has come out of this pandemic and the challenges that we’re facing is a really robust set of new networks among organizations working to support children, families and communities,” Sullivan said.
“As we have been working together to address issues children and families in Wyoming are facing, like hunger and food insecurities in the short-term, there’s been a boarder recognition – especially as the Wyoming budget crisis hit – that there’s a focus on a deficit mindset, as opposed to what we want to work toward as a state to make sure we really have communities that are flourishing.”
Wyoming2030, Sullivan said, emerged out of those conversations “with a recognition that we need look for areas of shared value that can really help us work toward a common positive.”
Becca Steinhoff, executive director of Wyoming Kids First, said the Wyoming2030 initiative is still in an exploratory stage, but envisions it developing a lasting legacy geared toward positive outcomes for children and young adults.
“Part of what we’re doing is creating those community connections, elevating the lived experiences (of diverse viewpoints), and providing that platform where we can think differently together,” she said. “Some of it is really about exploring and activating curiosity. Within that, it’s also about elevating and tapping into what we hope is optimistic leadership Wyoming, which we’re trying to do in way that maybe hasn’t been done.”
Steinhoff and Sullivan chose to name the initiative Wyoming2030 to highlight its emphasis on forging solutions for problems facing children and families in the state.
“Noting how quickly things have changed in the last year, we wanted to give ourselves some room for aspirations, but also some space to read that reality and know that things can change quickly,” Steinhoff said.
“For the children who are young right now, a decade gives them an opportunity to be ready for what’s ahead of them. We felt 2030 was long-term enough to identify those aspirations, but also close enough to the now that we can recognize where we are and be mindful of our current reality.”