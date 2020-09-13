CHEYENNE – Zonta Club of Cheyenne presented its Jane M. Klausman Women in Business Scholarship to Keely Cleveland.
The $1,000 scholarship is awarded to women undertaking business studies who have demonstrated outstanding potential in the field.
Cleveland is currently a sophomore at Laramie County Community College. She is pursuing a degree in Business and Finance. Her teachers describe her as a top-performing student who works hard, is highly intelligent and is incredibly driven. Her impressive grades earned her membership in LCCC’s chapter of Phi Theta Kappa.
Cleveland has a passion for visual merchandising and the business side of fashion. Following her time at LCCC, she plans to transfer to Colorado State University to obtain her bachelor’s degree in visual merchandising.
With the scholarship aid, Cleveland can now upgrade her computer technology, which will allow her to do online courses. Her scholarship application was also submitted to the Zonta District 12 scholarship committee, where she will compete with other local scholarship recipients for an additional cash award of $2,500.
The JMK scholarship will be awarded again in 2021. Interested parties should be on the lookout for the application during late spring on the club’s website www.cheyennezonta.org. Applications will be due in mid-June.