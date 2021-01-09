CHEYENNE – Applications for the 2021 Jane M. Klausman Women in Business Scholarship are now available from the Zonta Club of Cheyenne through its website, www.cheyennezonta.org.
The club offers this $1,000 scholarship to a woman of any age pursuing an accredited business or business-related program who demonstrates outstanding potential in the field. Zonta International offers up to 32 scholarships of- $2,500 each at the district/region level and six international scholarships in the amount of $8,000 each. There is a potential of $11,500 in awards with just one application.
Applicants must also:
Have graduated from a Laramie County high school or have obtained a GED while residing in Laramie County or be a current resident of Laramie County.
Be undertaking a business and/or business-related program at an accredited university/college/institute.
Be enrolled in at least the second year of an undergraduate program through the final year of a Master’s program at the time the application is submitted to the local Zonta club or district.
Still be attending school at the time the scholarship funds are disbursed to receive this scholarship.
Submit the Zonta International verification of current enrollment form with application materials. Acceptance letters are not verification of enrollment and will not be accepted.
Have achieved an outstanding academic record during her academic studies, including business subjects.
Have demonstrated initiative, ambition and commitment to pursuing a career in business.
The application, along with instructions for submission, may be found on the Zonta of Cheyenne website at www.cheyennezonta.org. The deadline for applications with all accompanying documents to be received is Aug. 1. The local award recipient will be selected no later than Aug. 15.