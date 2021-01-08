CHEYENNE – Applications for the 2021 Young Women in Public Affairs Award are now available from the Zonta Club of Cheyenne through its website, www.cheyennezonta.org.
The application deadline is March 15.
According to a news release, the goal of the Young Women in Public Affairs Award Program is to encourage young women to participate in public affairs by recognizing a young woman’s commitment to the volunteer sector, evidence of volunteer leadership achievements and a dedication to the empowerment of women.
The recipient of the club’s award will be awarded $1,500. Their application will then be sent to Zonta District 12 and to be reviewed for another possible $2,000 reward, and the district recipient will then be eligible for a $5,000 international reward. One application could possibly lead to $8,500 in rewards.
Applicants are asked to reflect on their voluntary commitment to their school and to their community, and the problems limiting the empowerment of women in their own country and worldwide.
Applicants age 16-19 on April 1, 2021, living in a Zonta district/region, or who are citizens of a Zonta country at the time of application are eligible to apply.
The application, along with instructions for submission, may be found on the Zonta of Cheyenne website at www.cheyennezonta.org. The local award recipient will be selected no later than April 1.