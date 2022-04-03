Walking northbound on Central Avenue last Thursday afternoon, local artist Jordan Dean pointed a finger up to a small window above the marquee of The Lincoln Theatre.
“I lived in there during all of COVID-19, pretty much,” he said, talking about the little known Airbnb located in the space. “I quoted them on the front of their building, but nothing ever came of it, so maybe someday that front will be painted.”
If someone were to give color to the front of the downtown venue, Dean would be near top billing. Prior to 2015, the largest thing he had ever painted was a relatively small 5-by-4-foot painting that still hangs in The Lincoln today.
The things he’s painted since then dwarf it by hundreds of feet.
In recent years, he’s become one of the most prominent artists branding Cheyenne one mural at a time. Chances are, anyone who passes through downtown has seen at least one of them.
As he walks, Dean points out different facts about the city, friends of his who are working to revitalize and bring more color to downtown. He fastens his ball cap to his belt and talks about snowboarding, his kids and growing up in California and Colorado.
Amid casual conversation, he stops to explain the different influences and processes behind the murals downtown, many of which are his doing.
When Dean came to Cheyenne 15 years ago, he applied to work in construction, at the Walmart distribution center and as a substitute teacher. He needed money.
His passion was always drawing and painting. Today, he serves as the creative director of the local advertising agency Warehouse 21, working on graphic design projects ranging from posters for the yearly Edge Fest concert series, to commercials and smaller business postcards.
In a sense, that’s what he’s doing with the city of Cheyenne, though he didn’t know it when he began.
“I wanted them to be something that a lot of people of Cheyenne can be proud of,” Dean said about his murals. “Even some of the stuff I’ve painted doesn’t really establish Cheyenne’s visual identity. These couple pieces that are coming up, I’m wanting it to feel like now Cheyenne has an identity with those.”
No piece of his takes a better swing at giving some color to the city than his very first, which, in hindsight, was quite the leap in experience. It can be found in the small parking lot hidden behind the Paramount Cafe.
Big bison
A large blue American bison towers over the lot, hunched and strumming a guitar, with a banjo-playing eagle – meant to represent the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, he jokes – soaring past and a spear-wielding snake pressed to the buffalo’s back. A fish jumps through the snake’s coil, completing a massive burst of colorful cartoon that’s impossible not to sit beneath and examine closely.
“They did a concert here. They called it ‘Rock the Block,’ and they had a stage right there,” he said, pointing at the space before the mural. “If they did it again, I wanted it to have all this energy coming out from behind the stage.
“Were in Cheyenne, so I wanted it to be relevant.”
The mural is Cheyenne to its core. That was Dean’s intent, but looking back on the 14-day process, he would do it much differently now. At the time, he had hardly worked with spray paint, so the majority of it is paint applied using rollers and brushes.
Dean isn’t afraid of heights, but he had never operated a forklift on his own. The process of suddenly working on a brick canvas, ascending 30 feet in the air at some points, required him to learn to balance and plan his painting more than ever.
There are many hidden mistakes, some only Dean can spot as he looks up at the mural. The thing he’s found about making murals is that by the time he’s completed each work, he’s learned something.
“I would swing around and be like, ‘I have a list to do this, this, this and that,’” Dean said about the stress of painting the bison mural. “We’d take a break and come back and look at it. I know where I’m at, and I know what I’m doing, but you have to trust yourself a little bit.”
Trust is necessary if someone like Dean is going to take on such varying projects, several of which have hardly anything to do with Cheyenne at all. Just down Capitol Avenue on the way to his most recent mural, he starts listing some of the projects that are coming down the line.
Other cities
In two weeks, he’s heading to Greenville, South Carolina, to finish a mural there. Another needs to be finished in Greeley, Colorado. Recently, someone in Oregon asked him to do five murals, an order that lead him to realize that he’s in the middle of a transition period – his work is in high demand.
As of now, he has almost a backlog of murals he has to work on, several planned for downtown Cheyenne. This means he doesn’t have to cut corners or spread himself too thin.
Sometimes, artists have to take any work they can get strictly for financial reasons. While the money is nice – Dean doesn’t believe in the whole “starving artist” thing – he can hardly paint something when he isn’t putting his heart and soul into it.
It doesn’t have to be about Cheyenne for him to have a passion for it. If there’s one thing about Dean, it’s that he doesn’t want to have any constraints.
The building on the corner of Central Avenue and East 20th Street is covered in a colorful image of a kraken in the deep sea. Save for a cowgirl floating above the kraken’s tentacle, and a cowboy hat above the head of the mythical monster, there’s hardly anything “Cheyenne” about it.
This work, meant to represent the cryptocurrency company Kraken, is one of his favorites.
“I like this one because it’s fun,” Dean said. “It’s a good size, and it has more of the detail that I was wanting to bring out. … To be honest, a lot of them I’m not crazy about, even before I’m done painting.
“But over time, once it’s sat there, I appreciate it more for just what it was at the time, but this one I actually enjoyed all the way through.”
All of Dean’s murals look a little different. Though there are similarities when comparing the deep purple of the kraken and surrounding fish to the flowing design of the bison, their style doesn’t completely sync up.
The kraken painting was more an event, which took only six days from start to finish. It’s also completely done with spray paint, a skill that he finally got a hang of when painting the sprawling galactic graphics on inner walls of the Frontier Trampoline Park.
Images of aliens and spacemen, space worms, planets and robots add up to the largest artwork he’s painted based on sheer square footage. Through the process, he actually improved to the point that when he connected the image at the point where he began, he could compare side by side where his technique had improved.
“Somebody told me this once, and I really liked it,” Dean said. “She said, ‘Your style is how you make decisions along the way.’ As opposed to feeling like I found it, I’m attached and I’m gonna paint this way for life, I’ll just make these decisions, and, over time, it might just turn out that I do find consistency in what I do.”
Most discernible in his catalogue of public art is also his most simple mural in town. At the corner of Pioneer Avenue and Lincolnway, painted on the side of Our Place Antiques, is a simple artwork for Cheyenne.
Though it’s smaller, this work has a good deal of sentimental value for Dean. It’s the mural where, when he drives by, he’ll spot tourists posing out front, or people adding the image to their social media for the world to see.
As he has progressed in his mural projects, his intention has narrowed to better representing the hardworking, western town he believes Cheyenne to be.
He also painted the Pony Express boot in front of the Cheyenne Depot, as well as a large mural inside the locked doors of Warehouse 21. There are around 12 projects in development, some coming this summer, to help give Cheyenne an identity, much like the River North Art District in Denver.
Dean can see the humor in this goal. When he came to Cheyenne 15 years ago, he had a plan to leave. Now, he wants to help Cheyenne progress while keeping it authentic.
“It’s challenging, because this is how it’s always been, so it’s always gonna be,” Dean said. “That can be frustrating when a lot of us are wanting more progress, but it’s also something to listen to.
“The older generations don’t want to lose some of the things that they’ve loved about it. So how can we do all these thing things? How can we move forward and progress and be Nashville cool, but still maintain the actual history?”