CHEYENNE– The Wyoming Veterans Commission partnered with the South Korean government to present Republic of Korea Ambassador for Peace Medals to Wyoming Korean War veterans Monday.
The medals were issued by the Republic of Korea as an expression of appreciation. Seven medals were issued in total, with two of the recipients being living veterans from the Korean War, while five were awarded posthumously.
Veterans Marvin “Dick” R. Mason, U.S. Army, and Harold A. Schuessler, U.S. Air Force, accepted their medals in person. Family members of Harold E. Blunk, U.S. Army; Robert G. Carmine, U.S. Navy; Jens A. Jensen, U.S. Air Force; Charles J. Pearl, U.S. Army, and John C. Stillwell, U.S. Marine Corps, accepted the honor on their behalf.
“I was very touched when I found out that they were going to do it,” Mason, who turns 90 in January, said about the ceremony. “I’m just glad to have been able to serve, and I am especially thankful for the help that I enjoy.”
Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon opened the ceremony by delivering remarks to an audience of around 25 people.
“Our two countries are linked in so many ways,” Gordon said. “Our mutual friendship is absolutely essential to establish, so it is really wonderful to have this chance to offer some of these medals.”
The Consul General of the Republic of Korea in San Francisco, Yoon Sang-soo, aided in the presentation of medals and offered a few words thanking the veterans for helping defend democracy in South Korea almost 70 years ago.
“Without your support or sacrifice, the Republic of Korea could not defend our freedom, much less win the war,” Sang-soo said.
The event was originally coordinated by the South Korean government in an effort to recognize the American military personnel that helped defend South Korea on the 60th anniversary of the end of the war.
Medals of this kind were first presented in Wyoming in 2016, but this was the first instance where the Consul General was able to attend the ceremony.
Tim Sheppard, executive director of the Wyoming Military Department and Wyoming Veterans Commission, didn’t originally expect for the event to ever recur.
He said that it was important to have this ceremony as soon as possible, given that the population of Korean War veterans is dwindling. When the commission issued the opportunity for medals this year, there were 33 responses.
While seven were awarded Monday, 21 veterans will receive the award during an upcoming ceremony in Rock Springs. The remainder will be mailed to out-of-state recipients.
“It’s wonderful,” Sheppard said. “The fact that there were Korean War veterans who have not been recognized yet makes this all worthwhile.”
The event drew Wyoming residents from other cities, as well. Dorothy Savage traveled from her home in Rock Springs to accept a medal awarded to her father, Harold E. Blunk.
She hadn’t known there was any sort of medal like this until received a call telling her that her father was eligible.
“It’s great that they came all the way from South Korea,” Savage said. “It’s a big honor, and I’m very proud of my dad.”