Election 2022 logo

CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Clerk's office has received numerous inquiries about a recent mailer sent to registered voters containing an absentee ballot request form, and officials addressed resuming concerns in a new statement. 

The county clerk’s name appears on the address label. However, the mailer was sent by a candidate’s campaign, and the clerk’s office was not consulted or made aware of the mailer, Tuesday's announcement stated.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus