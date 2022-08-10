CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Clerk's office has received numerous inquiries about a recent mailer sent to registered voters containing an absentee ballot request form, and officials addressed resuming concerns in a new statement.
The county clerk’s name appears on the address label. However, the mailer was sent by a candidate’s campaign, and the clerk’s office was not consulted or made aware of the mailer, Tuesday's announcement stated.
The form is publicly available on the Secretary of State’s website and may be used by registered voters to request an absentee ballot from a clerk’s office.
It does not appear that any laws were violated, but the mailer has confused voters and resulted in calls to the clerk’s office, according to the news release. The office reminds voters they have three options for casting their ballot, one of which is by absentee mail ballot.
Voters can vote early in the atrium of the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St., weekdays through Monday, Aug. 15, between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
On primary election day, Tuesday, Aug. 16, voters can cast their ballot, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., at any one of seven vote center locations in the county. Voters may request an absentee ballot; however, they are not permitted to request one on the day of the election. Absentee ballots must be received by the clerk’s office not later than 7 p.m. on election day, Aug. 16, in order to be counted.