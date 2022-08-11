CHEYENNE – Laramie County voters can vote in 16 partisan races, as well as the nonpartisan Cheyenne City Council election for residents of the city itself.

Twelve of those races are for current seats in the Wyoming Legislature. Two are additions following redistricting.

Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus