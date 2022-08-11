CHEYENNE – Laramie County voters can vote in 16 partisan races, as well as the nonpartisan Cheyenne City Council election for residents of the city itself.
Twelve of those races are for current seats in the Wyoming Legislature. Two are additions following redistricting.
In advance of Aug. 16's primary elections, the Wyoming Tribune Eagle spoke with candidates from both sides of the aisle.
Candidates featured in this, part two of a three-part series, weighed on both statewide and local issues. They are campaigning in House Districts 11, 12, 42, 43, 44 and 61.
To learn more, visit https://elections.laramiecountyclerk.com.
Residents unsure of their districts can go to https://tinyurl.com/wyoleg-districts.
House District 11
Former House District 44 representative James Byrd and Laramie County School District 1 trustee Marguerite Herman are two candidates competing in a Democratic primary legislative race in Laramie County. The winner will face incumbent Rep. Jared Olsen, R-Cheyenne, on Nov. 8.
Byrd, 68, said he decided to run for the seat again after some pushed for constituents to return to the Legislature. He feels there is unfinished business to address, such as the diversification of jobs in the state and the energy market.
The candidate said while his opponent is up to speed on issues, he does not believe she can execute the job at his level. He cited his experience with developing the state’s natural resources into new markets, and developing a strong economic plan.
“This is a pivotal election to determine Wyoming’s survivability and the economics for the next 50 years,” he told the WTE. “We can either choose to go and develop our own autonomy, or we can be owned by somebody else and take orders from outside the state.”
His opponent said she has been building up to running for the office for years. Herman, 71, has been involved with the League of Women Voters. She advocates for issues such as health care.
“I have established my commitment to the community,” she said.
She said her record of service on the LCSD1 board, as well as in other community boards and agencies, demonstrates her ability to listen, have an open mind and come to solutions. She hopes to use these skills to pass legislation that ensures maximum access to the ballot box, to expand Medicaid and to develop strong education funding. See herman4house.com.
House District 11 makes up a large portion of downtown Cheyenne, from South College Drive to West Lincolnway and to the Little America Golf Course. The northern point is West Pershing Boulevard. It goes south to the border of House District 43, near Campstool Road.
House District 12
The House District 12 primary race features incumbent Rep. Clarence Styvar, R-Cheyenne, and Derek Goldfuss. Whoever wins will represent a significant portion of the south side.
Styvar, 58, has held the office since 2018. He did not comment. See facebook.com/ClarenceStyvar1.
His rival, Goldfuss, 26, told the WTE his main priority if he were to be elected is education, and assuring schools are in good repair, well-funded and push students toward success in their pursuit of life, liberty and happiness. He said was asked by a group in his district to run and decided he wanted to give the south side a voice that is clear, articulate and level-headed.
“It is my understanding, through conversations with a number of old acquaintances, that the incumbent in my district has actively burned bridges with people both inside and outside our district, and that he has proven a disruptive member of the House,” he said. “Personally I’m against such acts of arson and am more interested in building bridges, though I lack the engineering degree necessary.”
House District 12 falls between South Greeley Highway and Interstate 25, and it follows both highways all the way to the Colorado state line. The northern point is just above Fox Farm Road, and it borders House Districts 43 and 44.
House District 42
Ben Hornok, 47, and Linnaea Sutphin, 46, are both Republicans running for House District 42.
The seat is currently held by Rep. Jim Blackburn, R-Cheyenne, who has served the district since 2015. He is not seeking re-eection.
Neither candidate commented.
More information can be found at: benhornokforwyoming.com and linnaea4wyoming.com.
House District 42 is located on the west side of I-25 and borders both Albany and Platte counties. It includes F.E. Warren Air Force Base.
House District 43
Republican incumbent Rep. Dan Zwonitzer has been challenged by Clayton “Leroy” Mills in the primary race for House District 43. Another Republican candidate was in the running, but then withdrew at the beginning of June.
Zwontizer, 42, has represented the southeastern district since 2005. Although he has served for nearly two decades, he said he is excited to have the opportunity for the first time in eight years to be in the Legislature during a budget surplus. He said lawmakers will be able to invest money for the future, to make up for cuts undertaken in the past six years and to put funds toward infrastructure.
His priorities also include fighting for Laramie County to receive school capital funding, and bringing back civility to the chamber floors. He believes there's a need for stable leadership, and with his tenure in the House, he can provide it.
“We need to be having productive conversations that are moving the state forward, and that requires some basic decorum and civility that we haven’t seen lately,” he told the WTE.
Mills, 62, did not comment. See claytonmillshd43.com.
House District 43 falls along the east side of South Greeley Highway, and follows it to the border of Colorado. The northern point is Dell Range Boulevard and I-80 Service Road, with House Districts 12 and 10 on either side.
House District 44
Michael Reyes and Tamara Trujillo are Republicans campaigning against the incumbent, Rep. John Romero-Martinez, R-Cheyenne, in the House District 44 primary race.
One of them will face Democratic candidate Sarah Burlingame in the general election. She previously represented this district from 2019-2021.
Romero-Martinez assumed office in 2021, and told the WTE he is running for a second term because he is disappointed with the party politics he has witnessed among elected officials. He said he is not a career politician, but rather a “normal guy that wants to do my bid for my community.” He hopes to support families working paycheck to paycheck, and prove Republicans have compassion.
“I am the only candidate with relevant experience! The success ratios of my two prioritized bills in year one (House bill 161 and 162, human life equality and the medical treatment opportunity act) crossing from the House into the Senate were 8 for 8 and in year number two 4 for 4,” he wrote. “I am also the only candidate which has exhausted all options for healthcare for all by seeking both private and public options directly with all constituents and we must solve the healthcare crisis and not keep demonizing vulnerable populations due to the sloth of previous legislators and legislatures.”
Trujillo believes cites her experience in procurement and accounting. Her background has allowed her to handle contracts, budgets and both internal and external audits. She wants to reassess how the government is spending, and tighten the proverbial belt.
“HD 44 needs help with their schools, fixed income property owners with rising taxes and sewer issues which cause flooding in some areas,” she said in a statement. “I need to get in and find the funds for our schools, but also need to push for school choice and have those taxpayer funds follow the students to the best education the parents see fit.”
Reyes, 40, who did not comment.
See facebook.com/people/Campaign-To-Elect-John-B-Romero-Martinez/100058122426030/ and www.votetamarantrujillo.com.
House District 44 follows 15th Street into West Lincolnway, and ends on the west end near Berwick Drive. The southern portion of the district is along Bridle Bit Road and West College Drive, which goes up to Campstool Road. It borders House Districts 11, 12, 42 and 43.
House District 61
There are three candidates vying for the newly-added House District 61 in the Republican primary. Matt Malcom, Don Odom and Daniel Singh have the opportunity to become the 61st lawmaker in the Wyoming Legislature, and do not have an incumbent to face.
Matt Malcom, 25, told the WTE he believes his two competitors are out of touch with what is impacting voters in Wyoming day to day, and he wants to provide an accurate voice for constituents. He said they’re focusing on national issues, and using tactics such as blaming President Joe Biden. He said at the state level candidates should be focused on local legislation and allocating the resources of Wyoming.
His top priorities include addressing public access to lands and ensuring constituents have access to services.
“I want to make sure that we give adequate and accurate funding to all of our educators across the state,” he said. “Give the teachers what they need in order to work in a classroom and give our students the best opportunities in the country for education.”
Odom and Singh did respond in time to be included in this article.
House District 61 falls to the east between Dell Range, U.S. Highway 30, East 6th Street and Grove Drive. The bordering House Districts include 9, 41 and 43.
There will be a Part III in this series of articles, covering other city and county races.