CHEYENNE – Laramie County sheriff candidates received the most donations in local primary races this reporting period, show campaign finance documents due this past week.

Republican candidate Don Hollingshead reported close to $27,000 in contributions between Jan. 1 and Aug. 2, with $21,450 directly from individuals. He has raised the most out of any local primary candidate, and spent nearly $23,000 on advertising.

Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.

