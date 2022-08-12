CHEYENNE – Laramie County sheriff candidates received the most donations in local primary races this reporting period, show campaign finance documents due this past week.
Republican candidate Don Hollingshead reported close to $27,000 in contributions between Jan. 1 and Aug. 2, with $21,450 directly from individuals. He has raised the most out of any local primary candidate, and spent nearly $23,000 on advertising.
He told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle Friday his fundraising success stemmed from living in the county his entire life and being involved in the community, which has led to a vast number of residents who knew his character and wanted to donate. Hollingshead said he was humbled by the support.
One of those contributors included outgoing Sheriff Danny Glick, who endorsed the candidate in July, and donated $200.
“He knows how important this race is to the lives and the families of Laramie County,” said Hollingshead. “And he understands that I’m the best candidate.”
Given the broad range of people here who gave money, he said he believes it will translate into votes.
Other Republicans
There are two other Republican candidates who trailed Hollingshead in contributions.
Brian Kozak, the former police chief of Cheyenne Police Department, raised nearly $22,000 overall in the reporting period. His individual contributions were $15,430.
Nearly a third of those were raised for a Operation: Victory Warrior, which provides services to veterans in an effort to prevent suicide, and didn’t go directly to his campaign. He raised additional funds that went toward an AR-15 giveaway, posters and flags, cited in the reports for charity.
“Last year, we had three officers commit suicide in Wyoming, and when I checked into those agencies where those officers worked, tehre were no peer support teams there,” he told the WTE. “So, we wanted to raise some money so agencies can find peer support teams and get them going.”
He received the second largest number of donations in the primary race, and he also said he hopes it equates to votes on Tuesday. He said he has used the money largely to educate the public on his goals, and matched Holingshead in expenditures of nearly $24,000.
Boyd Wrede had the lowest fundraising haul. He didn’t host as many fundraisers as his contenders and the money he received was “organic.”
He got $4,365 in individual contributions, including $1,000 from former Republican U.S. House candidate Darin Smith. Smith confirmed the contribution, saying it was a sign of his endorsement and their shared values.
Wrede said he doesn't believe the most important factor in a campaign is the amount of donations, but rather being genuine with voters.
He has spent close to $18,000 this year.
Indie candidate
Despite not being on the ballot until the general election on Nov. 8, the Independent sheriff's candidate reported almost $13,000 in total contributions for the filing period. Tuesday is the primary.
Jeff Barnes scored $9,285 from individual contributions.
He said he has seen a lot of interest in his campaign, and in who he will face following the primary election. Barnes told the WTE he does believe the number of donations can reflect success for a candidate at the ballot box.
“We will have a lot of momentum after the primary,” he said. “We expect to see a lot more contributions, along with endorsements.”
He has spent around $9,500 in 2022.
Democratic candidate Jess Fresquz is another option for voters. He has spent $416.75. He received no contributions since Nov. 1.
County commissioners
The second local primary race in campaign contributions was among the seven Republican county commissioner candidates.
Incumbent Gunnar Malm has raised $11,305 in total contributions, and spent less than $4,000. He has received the largest number of political action committee donations, with $2,500 from Wyoming Hope and $2,000 from the Wyoming Realtors PAC.
“I got my start in public policy with the realtors association, and I’m actually in the hall of fame for that political action committee because of donations and time I’ve given to that cause,” said Malm. “I’m always appreciative of them supporting me back with the Wyoming Realtors PAC, because of my efforts to protect private property rights and promote home ownership.”
His total contributions also include individual donations of $4,425, one of which was from longtime local philanthropist Maury Brown.
Malm believes it shows that the public is confident in the job he has done over the last four years, and is willing to help him get re-elected. He told the WTE it isn’t guaranteed how it will translate in the polls, but it provides a better chance of prevailing in the primary.
Fellow county commissioner and Republican candidate Troy Thompson was ahead of Malm in individual contributions by $125. His total contributions for the filing period were $5,550, and get got $1,000 from the Cheyenne Board of Realtors.
Thompson said he was honored to receive donations from the community, and appreciates the faith they had in the job he’s done. He said it is not the end-all when it comes to predicting local election results.
“When you look at statewide candidates and the amounts, and the discrepancies from one candidate to another, I certainly think that will translate into votes,” he said. “At the county commissioner race, I don’t know if there is that big of a correlation, especially when you look at the fact that the number of people that contributed for the size of the county is pretty small.”
Donation power
First-time office seeker Abbie Mildenberger came in third for individual contributions at $2,475, among all of those tracked by the WTE for this report.
She said having that kind of support meant the world to her.
She decided to run for office after construction on a decades-old subdivision started in her community. It was approved in the 1970s, and the families who live in Happy Valley currently had no idea hundreds of homes could be built. Mildenberger came forward with her neighbors to ask y commissioners to step in after concerns arose.
Mildenberger received the financial support of residents such as Terry Booth, Georgia George and Kyle Wendtland. They also testified in front of the the county commissioners seeking solutions for a separate subdivision approved.
“They were upset just like I was,” she said. “And they put their money where their mouth was.”
Wendtland told the WTE he gave $100 to her campaign because Mildenberger understands the long-term sustainability issues that the county is going to be facing, and showing support through donations is the benefit of a democratic society. He said she shares the same experience with commissioners being unreceptive.
“I don’t think any of my neighbors and myself are really opposed to the development, we all recognize that it’s going to occur,” he said. “But the way it has been approved recently is not sustainable, and especially as it relates to groundwater.”
Mildenberger was followed by candidate Bryce Freeman in contributions from individuals. He disclosed $1,650 in donations.
Incumbent Linda Heath reported $1,500 in individual contributions. Brian Casey reported no contributions or expenditures of any kind, and Sam Eliopoulos didn’t have a report available on the Laramie County clerk site.