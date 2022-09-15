CHEYENNE – The public is invited to an open house for Laramie County Community College’s Surgical Technology Program, from 1-4 p.m. on Sept. 24.

The event will allow attendees to see features of health care they miss while asleep during surgeries, said Tracy Perko, LCCC Surgical Technology Program director, in the college’s news release. Several sets of instruments will be set out, and students will perform a mock surgery. Attendees will also be invited to use a simulator that will allow them to do just this.

