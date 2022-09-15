Cheyenne Greenway. A courtesy file photo
CHEYENNE – Laramie County Community College’s west entrance to campus is now closed, and this will last for approximately three weeks.
The entrance closure is due to concrete work being done to complete the extension of the Cheyenne Greenway through the LCCC campus.
The road work being completed will allow users of the Greenway to connect to the Sweetgrass Development via the new College Drive underpass.
All facilities, events and parking lots are still accessible via the other three campus entrances for LCCC, according to the announcement on Thursday.
