Learning to ride

Gov. Mark Gordon helps kindergartener Lincoln Boone-Green, 6, put on a helmet at the unveiling of 25 Strider 14X balance bicycles and helmets at Hobbs Elementary School. Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins was also in attendance for the donation of the bikes, helmets and a complete learn-to-ride curriculum provided by All Kids Bike and made possible by BNSF Railway Foundation. Rhianna Gelhart/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – Families who are new to Laramie County School District 1 are invited to complete household registration for their children at their neighborhood area elementary school from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 4-5. 

This is in preparation for the first day of school on Aug. 24.

