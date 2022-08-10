The Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees approved the fiscal year 2022-23 budget on Monday night. The overall budget was $352 million, which is a $5.9 million increase from the previous year. To learn more about the budget, go to https://tinyurl.com/lcsd12023budget.
This graphic shows the increase in students enrolled in the district, while the funding model number decreases.
Courtesy of the LCSD1 Finance and Accounting Department
CHEYENNE – Address verification and household registration for families who have moved or those with new junior and senior high students will take place at students' neighborhood area school this Thursday and Friday, from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. This is according to a Tuesday announcement from Laramie County School District No. 1.
Students who enrolled in the spring or summer may attend to pick up their schedule in preparation for the first day of school, which for LCSD1 is on Wednesday, Aug. 24.
Examples of suggested forms of address verification include:
Rental agreement, purchase agreement or electric/gas bill.
Documents of public agencies; e.g., courts, Department of Family Services medical coupon or document showing parent’s or guardian’s or adult student’s name and address.
Official court documents establishing a legal guardianship and the guardian’s residency.
Parents/guardians without proof of residency documentation are advised to contact their neighborhood school for enrollment assistance.
New elementary students, students who have moved, and students who have not completed registration should visit their child’s neighborhood school.
Neighborhood area schools can be found on the district website, www.laramie1.org, click on “Families & Students,” “Find My Child’s School.”