CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 library book policies continue to divide community members, according to recent public comments and interviews with parents.

In speaking with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, district leaders said they are sticking with current policies. They noted parents can readily choose to limit certain titles from being checked out of school libraries by their kids.

Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus