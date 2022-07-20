CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 trustees approved a nearly $352 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year Monday night. This was $5.9 million higher than the previous year and comes as revenue is not keeping pace with costs.
The budgeted revenue for the general fund is close to $205 million, and expenses are $218.5 million. General fund expenditures make up close to 64% of all funding in the district, which goes toward salaries and benefits, supplies, materials, services and financial transfers to local charter schools.
Although the fiscal year 2022-23 budget increased significantly, the standard revenue has not.
Officials said the district had to navigate a $5.1 million decrease in model revenue, as well as a $21 million decrease from state entitlement payments, due to excess tax collections during the 2021-22 fiscal year. It is facing the pressures of inflation, with increased costs of $4 million for fuel, utilities, property and health insurance, as well as special education contracts.
Helping to make up for some of the difference were COVID-19 federal relief dollars and an external cost adjustment of $1.3 million. At Monday’s board meeting, LCSD1 Finance Director Jed Cicarelli voiced his concern about the model revenue changes.
In October, the district’s certified enrollment was around 14,000, a higher number of students than what LCSD1 is actually being compensated for. The model funding the district receives is for 13,681 students, and it is not catching up with actual numbers.
“As our enrollment is increasing, we’ll be funded for fewer students,” Cicarelli told trustees. “So, it’s a little counterintuitive.”
Other revenue impacts included reductions in state health insurance allocations, the composition of staff in certain areas, such as college education and educational attainment, as well as the AP risk proxy.
The school finance system identifies students that are at risk of academic failure by proxy, and they may need additional support, such as free or reduced-price lunches. Since related applications weren’t turned in to the district during the pandemic because it was not necessary, it impacted the number of students identified as having financial needs that were reported to the state. There will be financial backup from the federal government.
“The state is reducing our funding for key positions and people in support areas like counselors, social workers, tutors and other certified staff,” Cicarelli said.
The district also has to take into account fluctuations from its revenue sources.
LCSD1 receives close to 70% of its funding from the state, and the other 30% comes from local property taxes. Since the state receives roughly a third of its funding from mineral production and ad valorem taxes, it relies heavily on energy industries to be successful. Large swings between the estimated and actual tax collections impact the school district’s ability to successfully budget.
Public opposition
When making financial decisions, the district doesn’t just take into consideration the funding available and the incoming revenue. Officials want public input from their stakeholders on how they spend tax dollars throughout the year.
One parent came forward Monday night to give a recommendation to the trustees, and it was to vote down the budget.
“I appear tonight to ask you to stop with the idea that more is better, and simply get back to the basics,” Erin Waszkiewicz testified. “There’s something seriously wrong when your attention is focused on new and more, while allowing what I can only describe as pornographic books into the hands of our children. Instead of spending your time researching the newest technology and the newest programs, I’m asking you to focus your attention on what’s currently in our schools.”
She was among the nine stakeholders who debated whether inappropriate books are available to students and the district’s library policies. Waszkiewicz opposed funding the books being put on school library shelves.
Waszkiewicz also criticized initiatives to install Wi-Fi on school buses, purchase a round-the-clock online tutoring system and increase administrative salaries.
“Vote against the pornographic books this budget pays for,” she said. “Vote against doing the same thing over and over again, but expecting different results. And vote for getting back to the basics for our children’s sake.”
Trustees voted unanimously to pass the budget.