CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 trustees approved a nearly $352 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year Monday night. This was $5.9 million higher than the previous year and comes as revenue is not keeping pace with costs.

The budgeted revenue for the general fund is close to $205 million, and expenses are $218.5 million. General fund expenditures make up close to 64% of all funding in the district, which goes toward salaries and benefits, supplies, materials, services and financial transfers to local charter schools.

