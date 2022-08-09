CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 officials are gearing up for the start of a new school year. And in interviews in recent days, they said there will be little change to safety and health protocols – except for relaxed masking requirements.

Students and faculty will not be required to wear masks on school property for the academic year that begins on Aug. 24, unlike the beginning of the 2021-22 school year. The switch to only highly recommending masks was made on Jan. 24, when the LCSD1 board of trustees voted to remove the mandate and adjust quarantine protocols.

