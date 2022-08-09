CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 officials are gearing up for the start of a new school year. And in interviews in recent days, they said there will be little change to safety and health protocols – except for relaxed masking requirements.
Students and faculty will not be required to wear masks on school property for the academic year that begins on Aug. 24, unlike the beginning of the 2021-22 school year. The switch to only highly recommending masks was made on Jan. 24, when the LCSD1 board of trustees voted to remove the mandate and adjust quarantine protocols.
Superintendent Margaret Crespo is in her second year leading the capital city school district. She told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that officials are always monitoring COVID-19 levels and working with the health department, but they plan to open just as they closed out the last school year.
As of Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports, the community COVID-19 level is high for Laramie County. This means the CDC is recommending everyone "wear a mask indoors in public." Cheyenne-Laramie County Public Health Department and federal health officials, among others, also encourage staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and to get tested if showing symptoms.
For LCSD1, “all protocols around masks are optional,” Crespo told the WTE. “And if they’re not feeling well, they shouldn’t come to school.”
The Big 4 initiatives that were encouraged with the LCSD1 smart start plan last year will once again be utilized. These include staying home and contacting health providers if sick, washing and sanitizing hands frequently, highly recommending masks and social distancing six feet apart if possible.
Individuals who have been exposed to COVID-19 will not be quarantined from school unless they are displaying symptoms, and symptomatic individuals will immediately be sent home and may not return unless they have been fever-free for 24 hours without medication.
Crespo said cleaning methods introduced during the pandemic remain. The custodial staff is trained on the protocols used to ensure surface areas are clean, and to not overlook high-touch surfaces such as door knobs.
“We’re continuing everything just as we had ended it last year, as far as any protocols,” said Andy Knapp, LCSD1 director of facilities management, in a separate interview. “We’re just doing our due diligence to ensure that all the facilities are ready, and that we’re creating the safest environment we can for students returning.”
Disinfecting strategies
A trade group also has some of its own tips for U.S. schools to keep everyone healthy, as the pandemic enters its third school year.
Cleaning Coalition of America Executive Director Patrick Dunnigan said there are key elements on how to safely reopen a space, which were developed as experts were informed more on the nature of the COVID-19 pandemic. The coalition was founded in 2020 and its partners include the maker of Purrell, Kimberly-Clark and Georgia-Pacific.
The cleaning coalition's first recommended step is an initial site assessment based on the frequency of usage and air transmission, and then a decontamination plan has to be created that is focused on how often cleaning is performed. Dunnigan said cleaners and others should address both the possibility of surface transmission, as well as air quality. Frequent and high-touch disinfection is a major component.
“Signage, and clear and consistent communication about what techniques that people can use to keep the space clean is going to differ from site to site, but getting participation from the people who are occupying that site is really critical,” said Dunnigan.
CDC also includes strategies for everyday operations in schools such as staying up to date on vaccinations, making ventilation improvements, keeping students together as a cohort and practicing respiratory etiquette.
These tactics aren’t just meant to address COVID-19. According to the CDC, an estimated 22 million school days are lost annually in the U.S. because of the common cold.
Impact
Dunnigan said the amount of productivity lost in education due to illness is significant. He referenced a study that found being taught by a substitute teacher for 10 days a year has a greater negative impact on testing scores for students than switching schools.
While the flu and COVID-19 can have an impact on students, a new concern is the recent spread of monkeypox. The World Health Organization recently declared it a global health emergency, and more than 26,000 cases have been reported across 87 countries.
Crespo said all communicable diseases are monitored by the school district, along with the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department, and there are no current concerns specifically for monkeypox in LCSD1 schools. The superintendent said Janet Farmer, the district’s head nurse, will make sure to inform officials if there are any developments.
Overall, the superintendent said she can’t wait for the students to come back for the 2022-23 school year.
“I’m super excited,” she said. “Starting year two, we’ve been able to move a ton forward around our strategic plan, and focusing on our students and their success and their future.”