LCSD1 Administration Building

Laramie County School District 1 Administration Building, pictured April 27 in Cheyenne. Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – The Laramie County School District 1 Math Department is holding a math tier 1 resources adoption at the kindergarten to 8th grade level. Stakeholders and members of the public are invited to participate in the adoption process by reviewing the prospective resources.

These are available for public review and receipt of public comments through Oct. 15. Materials will be available Mondays through Thursdays from 7:30 a.m to 4 p.m., in room 352 of the LCSD1 Administration Building located at 2810 House Ave.

