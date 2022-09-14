...AIR QUALITY ALERT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...Much of southeast Wyoming. Some locations impacted include
but are not limited to Douglas, Lusk, Wheatland, Torrington, Pine
Bluffs, Cheyenne, Laramie, Shirley Basin, and Muddy Gap.
WHEN...Through 1 PM MDT Today.
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from distant wildfires.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
Laramie County School District 1 Administration Building, pictured April 27 in Cheyenne. Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – The Laramie County School District 1 Math Department is holding a math tier 1 resources adoption at the kindergarten to 8th grade level. Stakeholders and members of the public are invited to participate in the adoption process by reviewing the prospective resources.
These are available for public review and receipt of public comments through Oct. 15. Materials will be available Mondays through Thursdays from 7:30 a.m to 4 p.m., in room 352 of the LCSD1 Administration Building located at 2810 House Ave.
Materials will also be available on the second floor of the Laramie County Library, located at 2200 Pioneer Ave. They will be there Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., as well as Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The resources and public comments will be collected on Oct. 16.
For more information about the K-6 materials, contact LCSD1 Elementary Math Coordinator Valerie Kerschner at 307-771-2499. For more information about the 7th and 8th grade materials, contact LCSD1 Secondary Math Coordinator Amy Kassel at 307-771-2454.