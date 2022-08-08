CHEYENNE – To counteract bullying in Cheyenne schools, Laramie County School District 1 is implementing a prevention program this fall.

Sources of Strength is a violence, bullying and suicide prevention program used in schools across the U.S. and Canada.

Serena Bettis is a senior journalism major at Colorado State University who is interning this summer at the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. She can be reached by email at sbettis@wyomingnews.com. Follow her on Twitter at @serenaroseb.

