CHEYENNE – The Library Café will be closed until further notice due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.
Laramie County Library System remains open for normal operating hours.
The library’s safety restrictions ensure that no member of the public without an exempting medical condition has been in The Library Café without a mask, nor have they been within 6 feet of the employee for more than 15 minutes.
The Laramie County Library Board of Directors and County Librarian will continue to closely monitor the situation and work in tandem with the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department to keep library employees and the public safe.
If any individual has visited The Library Café on November 12 or November 13 and is concerned about their health and safety, they may contact the Laramie County Health Department for more information.