CHEYENNE – Local artist Bria Hammock is one of eight finalists in the 2022 Jackson Hole Still Works Label Art Competition.
Twenty-two submissions came from artists all across the state, each hoping that their artwork would be incorporated into the design of the Still Works Vodka liquor bottle until 2023. The winner of the competition will be announced at 6:30 p.m. Saturday via Instagram live. The livestream will begin around 6:15 p.m., with interviews with some of the artists.
Hammock has the chance to make this the second year that a Cheyenne-based artist wins the competition after local artist Steve Knox won last year. (Cheyenne artist Chad Blakely also is a finalist this year.)
“I feel like we're very much more underground than the northwest corner of the state,” Hammock said. “People think of Jackson Hole as an art mecca, and I think it's really cool that there’s the potential to piggyback off of Steve's win to really continue to grow Cheyenne on the map as an artistic destination.”
But at this point, it’s out of Hammock’s hands. The final round is up to the public’s vote.
“It’s like potentially being picked last for the team in gym class,” Hammock joked.
After every submission was assessed, scrutinized and selected by the board of jurors for Jackson Hole Still Works, the final winner will be named based off votes made online at the Still Works website or in person at the distillery in Jackson. Pulling the final say away from art critics introduces a whole other aspect to the competition that forces artists to consider how their work will be interpreted by the public's more subjective eye.
“Jurors are going to be looking at technique, process, color theory and all of the specifics that, as an artist, you're thinking about, but as an art appreciator, that's not necessarily the first stuff that you go to,” Hammock said. “It’s more of a feeling, a reaction and kind of those more soft things around liking or not liking a piece of art.”
It’s not often that Hammock is making an original artwork for a juried competition, but for Still Works, she did just that.
The theme of the competition is “Spirit of Wyoming,” which naturally draws in creative renderings of Wyoming wildlife. Among other artists' submissions, there was a gray wolf, moose, golden eagle and donkey.
Hammock’s original concept was of a pronghorn deer on a dark background, but halfway through, she began to lose interest in the painting. She was considering how she could create a piece with grabbing, contrasting color when a lightbulb flickered on. Hammock pivoted to painting “Bruno and Rose,” the multicolored bison and magpie that is up for competition now.
“The bison and the magpie just are like Wyoming to me,” Hammock said. “I love their relationship and partnership. It just feels very much like how it is to live here, with hospitality and neighbors and everyone just being in it together.”
She works as a creative director for an advertising agency by day, using graphic design to create images and labels for different companies. However, she doesn’t feel that her background gives her any particular leg up in the competition. The fundamentals between fine art and graphic design are essentially the same.
Every artist must showcase their work, and, for Hammock, the feeling of exposing a creation to the public is a double-edged sword. She loves to share her work, but there is the inescapable fear of rejection and critique.
It’s about confidence, both inward and outward. This competition is an exercise in humility to her, as now she is literally leaving the fate of her work to the public's discretion.
In the end, she said, it's worth it.
“Surreal is probably the best adjective to describe it. I love it when people send me pictures of my prints on their wall, but, to me, this is a whole new thing. I was telling my husband the other day how cool it would be to walk into a liquor store and there it is.
“It’s just a whole other level of excitement.”
To cast your vote, visit https://www.jhstillworks.com/spirit-of-wyoming-voting. It costs $5 to vote. All proceeds from the competition will be donated to the Wyoming Arts Council.