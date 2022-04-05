Wyoming author Dean Petersen will be signing copies of his Wyoming-based mystery book "The Burqa Cave" at Barnes & Noble, located 1851 Dell Range Blvd., on Saturday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 
 
"The Burqa Cave" follows the story of Iraq War Veteran Tim Ross as he teaches high school in a small Wyoming town and hopes to overcome the nightmares he's been having since he returned from the war. When one of his students mentions seeing a ghost during a macabre ritual held at an isolated gun range, Tim ignores him until the following summer when his former student leads him right to the body of a missing teenage girl.
 
The boy's insistence that he can see the dead forces Tim to face the possibility that there might be life after death and consequences for the worst thing he did in Iraq.
 
"The story is heavily based on life in Southwest Wyoming, but anyone who lives in Wyoming will identify with the story and its locations along with anyone who enjoys a spooky mystery," Petersen said of his debut novel. "I hope people will come get their signed copies on Saturday." 
 
Dean Petersen is an Army veteran and lives in Cheyenne with his wife, three kids, and a growing zoo of pets. When not writing, he does commercial videography and enjoys podcasting.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus