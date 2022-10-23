CHEYENNE – The opening verse to local musician Ty Warner’s newest recorded song is raw and direct.
“Shot rings out
And a song is dashed
A pool of life
And a soul has passed.”
In 2007, Warner’s close friend and bandmate, Robin Munis, was shot mid-performance by her husband. He was a trained Army sniper who later fled and died by suicide in the mountains in the Laramie area, leaving four children behind.
“Blink of an Eye,” scheduled for release on Oct. 31, is written about that tragic event and the impact it continues to have on Warner. If you weren’t listening to the lyrics, the harmony from the 1960s style pop song would fit in the soundtrack to a weekend drive.
Warner's song is a statement to raise awareness of how immediate and life-changing the effects of domestic violence really are.
“Because of what happened, I was peripherally involved,” Warner said in an interview this past Monday. “It gave me an opportunity to be somewhat involved with (domestic violence advocacy), wanting to be a part of it.
“When words fail, music speaks – so this is an opportunity to provide some some sort of reasoning behind it. To tell the story of what happened and maybe connect with somebody.”
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. In Cheyenne, this was marked, in part, by the Silent Witness Initiative ceremony, held a few weeks ago at the Blue Federal Credit Union headquarters. At the event, three victims murdered by their partners in approximately the past year were inducted into a hall of remembrance.
At that event, Warner performed “Blink of an Eye” and drew audible emotional responses from attendees. This isn’t the first time Warner has performed the song live – it’s been in his set for years – but this is the first time it will be available to listen to and purchase online.
All profits made from the song will be donated to the local Safehouse Services nonprofit. The organization primarily provides shelter and support for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, elder abuse and trafficking, according to its website. People in need of help from the organization can call 307-637-7233.
“I've played that song for a number of years now," Warner said in the recent interview about “Blink of an Eye.” He added that "I just felt like the timing was right to release it.”
Warner, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, first conceived the song when he was sitting with his fellow airman, Van Qualkinbush, and he said to Warner, “It’s been a week of Mondays.”
And so Warner found the bridge for “Blink of an Eye.”
“When her story is told
We get a week of Mondays
She don’t sing no more
You know she’ll never see a month of Sundays.”
The rest of the song came easily, the musician recalled.
“It just sort of flowed out,” Warner said. “I didn't have to research it and work it, so it could be that it came from deep inside, and I had an idea of what I wanted to say.”
Carla Thurin, executive director of Safehouse Services, said the song is an example of taking the first steps to increasing awareness of domestic violence. Comparing the issue to mental health and suicide awareness, she said that the often “closed door” discussion of domestic violence has a ways to go.
“I've been working in this field for 25 years, and every year we see more and more awareness, but it's still not there,” she said. “We’re still keeping it a family secret. We're not letting victims know they're being heard. And we definitely are not protecting our friends and family members.
“We have a long ways to go to bring that awareness to our community.”