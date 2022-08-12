CHEYENNE – Candidates from local races shined a light on the issues they consider the most important to address in Laramie County.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle has reached out to all 17 contenders in every primary race. Residents vote Tuesday, as well as by absentee ballot.

Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus