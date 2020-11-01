CHEYENNE – The Rotary Club of Cheyenne and Frog Creek Partners recently received a $100,000 award from the Microsoft Community Environmental Sustainability initiative to help restore and protect Crow Creek from the threat of stormwater pollution.
The Rotary Club will use these funds to buy at least 50 Gutter Bin stormwater filtration systems from Frog Creek Partners, a Casper-based environmental technology manufacturing company.
“Microsoft wants to be a good community partner and help protect the watershed it uses,” said Dennis Ellis, Wyoming’s Microsoft Community Lead, in a news release. “Microsoft is making an investment into the future of the Cheyenne community and the health of the planet.”
The Microsoft Community Environmental Sustainability initiative, part of Microsoft’s Datacenter Community Development program, actively works to protect the longterm environmental health of Microsoft datacenter communities. Through partnerships with local leaders and organizations, Microsoft supports and empowers innovative solutions to address community environmental needs.
This project also aligns with two of Rotary International’s areas of focus: the environment and clean water.
“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Microsoft and Frog Creek to help clean and protect the water in Crow Creek,” said Brent Lathrop, president of the Rotary Club of Cheyenne. “Part of our mission is to carry out Rotary International’s goals on a local level, and this project does just that.”
“Most people don’t realize that the filth on our streets is flushed to rivers and oceans through the storm sewer network. The Gutter Bin acts like a coffee filter for storm drains. It removes cigarette butts, trash and other pollutants from stormwater to help protect and restore watersheds,” said Brian Deurloo, Frog Creek Partners founder and president. “Stormwater pollution is seriously affecting the health of our planet and the food chain.”
The bins capture an average of about 100 pounds of pollution per year per storm drain. The team expects to divert away from Crow Creek and capture at least 6,000 pounds (three tons) of pollution every year.