CHEYENNE – Phyllis Black, who was born on March 6, 1921, in Goshen County, narrowly escaped starting her life in the middle of a pandemic that killed 500 million people between 1918 and 1920.
She’s seen and done many things – including flying airplanes and serving in World War II – in the decades since then, but it took her almost a century to experience life in a pandemic.
Now, Black, who has already received the COVID-19 vaccine and celebrated her 100th birthday near her childhood home last weekend, can add surviving a pandemic to her long list of life accomplishments.
“I’ve done a lot in my 100 years. It was a roller coaster,” said Black, who credits her long life to “clean living,” regular visits to the doctor and engagement with the world around her. “I’ve seen a lot of changes, especially in aviation and technology.”
Black grew up on her family’s homestead in between Yoder and Little River, Wyoming, where she loved to ride horses.
“My greatest ambition was to own my own Arabian horse and my own pair of cowboy boots,” said Black, who never did achieve those goals, but has always thought of herself as a cowgirl nonetheless.
But she has achieved many other important feats, including flying a 1942 Boeing Stearman over Cheyenne at the age of 95.
That plane was built right around the time Black first learned to fly.
In the years after graduating from Yoder High School in the late 1930s, Black – whose last name was still Hughes at the time – moved to Abilene, Texas, where her uncle owned an aviation school. It was there that she learned to fly, earned her private pilot’s license and eventually joined the U.S. Navy in 1944. Women weren’t typically allowed to fly military planes in those days, so she became a flight orderly who tended to crews flying between California and Hawaii during World War II.
That’s how she met her late husband, Grover “Bud” Black, who was a flight engineer.
“He had a car, and I didn’t want to leave the beach early,” Black said about why she went out on a blind date with him. “It also helped that he was a member of the flight crew.”
But Bud Black turned out be much more than a one-time date, and the pair married in 1947. He stayed in the military for two more decades, and the couple moved all over the country – Tennessee, Florida, Oklahoma, California, New Jersey and Wisconsin – before settling in Cheyenne in 1958.
White-haired with paper-thin skin, Black, who moved to Pointe Frontier Retirement Community in her mid-90s, has fading memories of an exciting life that included global travel, managing a 400-acre farm in Wisconsin and raising three children.
But according to her youngest son, Rob Black, that’s a recent development for his mother, whom he describes as a “laid back” person who knows how to keep herself busy with writing, reading and nurturing interpersonal relationships.
“She had an iron-clad warehouse of a memory. She used to be able to cite birth and death dates of all of our relations. It was amazing,” Rob Black said. “I never thought I’d need to write any of it down because I always thought she’d remember it, but she’s slipped a little.”
Longevity runs in the Black family’s gene pool – several members have lived into their 80s and 90s – and Rob Black thinks that’s a big reason why his mother has enjoyed such a long life. But aside from that, he suspects the fact his mother’s independent spirit and enthusiasm for life has helped, too.
“She always pursued what she wanted to do,” Rob Black said of his mother, who earned both bachelor’s and master’s degrees, taught school for several years and worked as a mail carrier for even longer. “She’s always been interested in getting to know people. She’ll start a conversation with anyone.”
One of the people Phyllis Black got to know better as the years went on was her sister, Alice Taylor, who is 12 years younger than Black. Once they both had families, the sisters started visiting each other regularly – which they continued to do up until the pandemic limited travel.
“She is always a sunny person – kind and likable. She knows the name of all the residents at Pointe Frontier,” Taylor said. “She’s fun to know. We have lots of good laughs.”
Although Taylor has noticed her sister sometimes forgets to call lately, she’s thankful for all of the memories they’ve made together as they both continue to live well beyond the average life expectancy.
But Phyllis Black said reaching the 100-year-mark was never an explicit part of her life plan.
“It just happened,” she said. “I never gave it any thought. I never thought I’d live this long.”