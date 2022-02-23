GREELEY, Colo. – Summer is quickly approaching, and many are ready for the rodeos, concerts and family fun at the historic 100th Greeley Stampede.

Stampede officials announced part of the concert lineup for this year's event, which will run from June 23-July 4.

The 2022 SuperStars+ concert lineup presented by Power Services Company is as follows:

  • Brad Paisley w/TBA, Friday, June 24
  • Stone Temple Pilots w/TBA, Saturday, June 25
  • Jeremy Camp w/Danny Gokey, Sunday, June 26
  • Jon Pardi w/Niko Moon, Friday, July 1
  • Jordan Davis w/Elvie Shane, Saturday, July 2
  • Cole Swindell w/Lainey Wilson, Sunday, July 3

Packages will be available online only beginning 10 a.m. Feb. 28 at greeleystampede.org. Individual concert tickets will be available starting March 3rd through the Greeley Stampede ticket office as well as online. Individual tickets begin at $35-$45 and increase to $40-$50 on June 15.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus