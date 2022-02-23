...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Widespread wind chills 25
to 40 degrees below zero.
* WHERE...All of southeast Wyoming and the western Nebraska
Panhandle.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Extremely dangerous wind chills may cause frostbite
in as little as 5 minutes. Hypothermia can also set in quickly
if precautions are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, knit hat, and mittens.
&&
GREELEY, Colo. – Summer is quickly approaching, and many are ready for the rodeos, concerts and family fun at the historic 100th Greeley Stampede.
Stampede officials announced part of the concert lineup for this year's event, which will run from June 23-July 4.
The 2022 SuperStars+ concert lineup presented by Power Services Company is as follows:
Brad Paisley w/TBA, Friday, June 24
Stone Temple Pilots w/TBA, Saturday, June 25
Jeremy Camp w/Danny Gokey, Sunday, June 26
Jon Pardi w/Niko Moon, Friday, July 1
Jordan Davis w/Elvie Shane, Saturday, July 2
Cole Swindell w/Lainey Wilson, Sunday, July 3
Packages will be available online only beginning 10 a.m. Feb. 28 at greeleystampede.org. Individual concert tickets will be available starting March 3rd through the Greeley Stampede ticket office as well as online. Individual tickets begin at $35-$45 and increase to $40-$50 on June 15.