CHEYENNE – Spring into Green is getting a new name this year.
The Greater Cheyenne Greenway Foundation will host its annual event next month and has renamed it Fall into Green to reflect the date being rescheduled due to COVID-19. The 5K Run/Walk and 10K Run on Saturday, Sept. 19, has been approved by the health department and it will be carefully managed to protect the public’s health and safety, a release from the foundation said.
This annual walk/run is the Greenway Foundation’s biggest fundraiser, and anyone who supports it will help the foundation provide “much-needed amenities” along the Greenway, the release added. The foundation has previously purchased art, landscaping, benches, drinking fountains, bike fix-it stations, trail counters and much more.
The race will start at 8 a.m. at the Holliday Park (19th Street and Morrie Avenue) picnic shelter near Big Boy. Registration for the race can be made at www.cheyennegreenwayfoundation.org.