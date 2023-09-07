CHEYENNE – Next month, the nonprofit Sankofa African Heritage Awareness Inc. will present the 12th Africa MAAFA Education Conference: America’s Apathy to African American Post Traumatic Enslavement and Jim Crow Disorders.

The conference will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 11:50 a.m. Oct. 14 at Laramie County Community College, Union Pacific Room, 1400 E. College Drive. The event is free, including refreshments. A vendor sale of prominent Black studies books will be available. 

