CHEYENNE – Next month, the nonprofit Sankofa African Heritage Awareness Inc. will present the 12th Africa MAAFA Education Conference: America’s Apathy to African American Post Traumatic Enslavement and Jim Crow Disorders.
The conference will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 11:50 a.m. Oct. 14 at Laramie County Community College, Union Pacific Room, 1400 E. College Drive. The event is free, including refreshments. A vendor sale of prominent Black studies books will be available.
"The conference will emphasize how 160-plus years after Reconstruction, including the Civil Rights Era of the 1960s, have not been sufficient to completely extirpate the malignant and traumatic slave disorders in African American life due to the many persistent reminders," a news release from the organizers said.
"Medical, historical and governmental records support the fact that some of these mental aberrations and physical impairments are determinants traceable to America’s enslavement and Jim Crow Eras."
Edith Cook, a Saratoga journalist, lecturer and educator, will speak on "Overcoming Societal Grief, and Self-inflicted Pain"; Mohamed Salih, an African Studies guru, will speak on "Africa’s Pain, Hope and Fears of a Repetitive 1884 Berlin Conference"; Jaquale Brooks-Richardson, B.A., Program Integrity Supervisor, Douglas County, Colorado, will present on "Navigating America’s Unyielding Racial Divisions and Duplicities"; and James W. Peebles will discuss “The More Things Change, the More They Remain the Same.”
For more information or special ADA arrangements, contact Jill Zarend at 307-635-7094.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.