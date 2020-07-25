CHEYENNE – Soldiers in the 133rd Engineer Company recently received their annual National Guard Reaction Force recertification, which was made possible through a partnership between the Wyoming Army National Guard and the Air National Guard’s 153rd Security Forces Squadron instructors.
The NGRF is called upon by the governor in the event local law enforcement needs additional support for situations like crowd control or entry point security.
“These are things that need to be done in the event some sort of riot crisis or security issue arises that we need to resolve,” Lt. Col. Cole Kelly said in a news release. Kelly is the director of military support for the Joint Operations Center in the Wyoming Military Department.
Recertification for soldiers occurs annually, while comprehensive NGRF training happens at least quarterly and can be added to Mission Essential Tasks that are performed more often. The 133rd Engineer Company is the unit designated as the NGRF, and has been training every year for the past four years.
Instruction began with demonstrations of different tactics for crowd control, all of them aimed to deescalate tense situations. Deescalation involves the proper handling of non-lethal baton, shield and pepper spray equipment. The Air Guard instructors gave an overview demonstration of the equipment, and then turned soldiers over to stations for hands-on experience.
”I think it’s important the community sees this training and the National Guard Reaction Force and the Wyoming National Guard as a whole as a resource for them,” 133rd Company Commander, 1st Lt. Eric Jacobs said in the release. “If we get called out, it’s not to police people up, it’s to protect Wyoming’s assets. Our most valuable asset is our people.”