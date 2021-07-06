CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Police say a 14-year-old boy was pronounced dead early Monday morning from an apparent gunshot wound, and the case is being treated as a homicide.
At approximately 1 a.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Taft Avenue for a report of gunshots heard inside a residence.
Upon arrival, officers found an unidentified 14-year-old male, who was the apparent victim of a gunshot wound, according to a news release from CPD. The juvenile was transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center by ambulance, where he was pronounced dead.
This homicide case is under investigation by Cheyenne Police detectives, according to the release.
If you have any information regarding the incident, contact the Cheyenne Police Detective Bureau at 307-637-6521. Information also can be provided anonymously at 638-TIPS or at silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com.