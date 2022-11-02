First lady Jennie Gordon presents a plaque to Braden Crawford, a participant in the Fair to Fork program. The program donates hogs raised by 4-H and FFA members to local nonprofits. Wyoming Hunger Initiative/courtesy
Food from the Farm + Ranch is a program of the Wyoming Hunger Initiative.
CHEYENNE – First lady Jennie Gordon’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative, in partnership with Wyoming 4-H and FFA, recently piloted a new program under the Food from the Farm + Ranch banner called Fair to Fork.
Thanks to a grant from the Hughes Charitable Foundation, WHI was able to purchase and process 14 hogs, then distribute them locally as yet another avenue of providing protein to local communities.
The program utilizes a lottery system to select youth for participation. In its first year, 14 youth from 14 Wyoming counties participated, which equates to 2,255 pounds of pork distributed into local communities – 18 anti-hunger agencies in all received pork from the program, all while supporting youth development and participation in sustainable agricultural solutions to hunger.
“Fresh food and sources of high-quality protein are notoriously expensive and difficult to procure for the food bank system,” Gordon said in a news release. “Being a producer myself, my initial vision for Wyoming Hunger Initiative was to encompass a component of agriculture that would be part of the solution to food insecurity in our state. Fair to Fork is another way to execute that vision while encouraging Wyoming’s youth to get involved.”
In southeast Wyoming, the youth chosen were Braden Crawford of Albany County, benefiting the Laramie Soup Kitchen; Brynlee Loyd of Laramie County, benefiting the Pine Bluffs Senior Center; and Karly Jones of Platte County, benefiting the Wheatland Food Bank.
“The Fair to Fork program is a natural fit for 4-H and FFA members. Youth that raise animals for food production benefit from the market animal auction at the county fairs already, but this gives them an opportunity to contribute to meeting local food insecurity needs of their neighbors and communities,” Wyoming State 4-H Program Coordinator Jonathan Despain said in the release. “We look forward to growing this opportunity with our youth as local producers, local processors and local public food servicers to lift local communities.”