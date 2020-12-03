CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Frontier Days Volunteer Crisis Fund Board recently announced its 14th annual fundraiser dinner and auction will be canceled. This event was to be held Feb. 6 at Little America Hotel and Resort.
As the COVID-19 environment continues to evolve, the health and safety of the attendees, volunteers and the Cheyenne community is the number one priority.
“Canceling this event was an extremely hard decision for both myself, as well as the board,” Joe Lopez, CFD Volunteer Crisis Fund founder and board president, said in a news release. “We are dedicated to helping the 2,500-plus CFD volunteers in their time of need. We are grateful for all the support that our organization has seen since 2007. We look forward to seeing everyone again, safe and healthy, at our 2022 annual dinner and auction.”
The VCF Board continues to look for ways to maintain and raise money to help members of the Cheyenne Frontier Days family faced with a tragic or catastrophic loss. For more information, the VCF can be reached at VolunteerCrisisFund@gmail.com.