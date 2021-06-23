CHEYENNE – The cause of a train derailment that happened early Monday morning is still under investigation, a Union Pacific spokesperson said Wednesday.
At about 2:15 a.m., around 15 cars on a Union Pacific train derailed near Hillsdale, said Mike Jaixen, a senior communications manager for the railroad company.
“Crews cleared the tracks by Monday evening, and after completion of repairs and track inspection, both lines reopened to train traffic Tuesday morning,” Jaixen said in an email.
No injuries were reported.