CHEYENNE – Fifteen cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Laramie County School District 1 this week, affecting a number of schools across the district.
From Tuesday through Thursday, the district was notified that 11 students and four staff members tested positive for COVID-19. These individuals were at the following locations:
Central High
East High
Gilchrist Elementary
Hobbs Elementary
Prairie Wind Elementary
Saddle Ridge Elementary
South High
Triumph High
Those who had direct contact with any of the individuals who tested positive will be contacted and will receive guidance regarding next steps.
Students, parents and staff members are encouraged to wear face coverings. If individuals feel ill or exhibit any of the COVID-19 symptoms, they should stay home and contact a health care provider for assistance. The Cheyenne and Laramie County Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing at the Event Center at Archer.
From staff reports