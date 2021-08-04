Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Want to keep updated on news headlines?
Sign up today!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
CHEYENNE – The 153rd Airlift Wing will conduct a readiness exercise Thursday, Aug. 5, through Monday, Aug. 9, on the Wyoming Air National Guard base, 217 Dell Range Blvd. in Cheyenne.
The public may notice increased activity on the base and may hear simulated weapons firing for very short periods of time, according to a news release. The exercise will conclude each day at 5 p.m.
Military card holders who are not involved in the exercise are asked to refrain from coming on base unless their business is of a critical nature.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.