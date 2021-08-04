CHEYENNE – The 153rd Airlift Wing will conduct a readiness exercise Thursday, Aug. 5, through Monday, Aug. 9, on the Wyoming Air National Guard base, 217 Dell Range Blvd. in Cheyenne. 

The public may notice increased activity on the base and may hear simulated weapons firing for very short periods of time, according to a news release. The exercise will conclude each day at 5 p.m.

Military card holders who are not involved in the exercise are asked to refrain from coming on base unless their business is of a critical nature.

