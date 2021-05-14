CHEYENNE – Preliminary totals from Friday’s 16th annual Cheyenne Day of Giving and Thursday’s youth event show donors contributed record high amounts in many categories.
Thanks to the generosity of the Cheyenne community, hundreds of items were dropped off at the Kiwanis Community House in Lions Park or contributed during pre-event collections.
Among the key numbers reported Friday evening by event founder Greta Morrow were:
- Businesses and community groups helping – 53
- Congregations helping – 76
- Nonperishable food and personal-care items – 26,950 pounds (Portion from the Youth Event – 8,050 pounds)
- Craft items – 82 boxes
- Leftover prescription medications – 322 pounds
- Medical supplies – 825 pounds
- Durable medical equipment – 230 pieces
- Used eyeglasses – 923 pairs
- Used hearing aids – 72
- Used cell phones – 162
- Hearing aid batteries – 56 dozen
- Cash donations received at events – $6,940
The weekend of giving continues with Saturday’s Day of Service, beginning at 10 a.m. at Civic Commons, across from city hall in downtown Cheyenne. Residents are invited to come out for a free T-shirt and a community cleanup assignment or to just take on their own project to beautify the area today.