CHEYENNE – After gaining approval from voters almost a decade ago, the 17th Street lighting project will finally span the length of downtown, thanks to a Cheyenne City Council resolution approved Monday night.
Just over $280,000 will help fund the expansion of the lights to Pioneer Avenue, as well as fund ongoing maintenance and repair expenses for one of the most popular features in the capital city’s core. Funding for the project will come from unexpended 2012 sixth-penny sales tax funds.
“This project has never been completed since the 2012 ballot,” resolution sponsor Councilman Tom Segrave said.
“We were able to find funds that are available, not only to complete, but to repair and improve the original lights.”
The project is still in the initial stages, but Segrave said the hope is that replacing the original lights with more efficient fixtures will reduce future expenses with the project.
When the project was initially completed, the street housing the city’s newly completed courthouse and businesses like Bohemian Metals was left out. But this portion of unused funding from the 2012 sixth-penny money will enable a cohesive downtown experience.
“The 17th Street lights are really quickly becoming something that puts Cheyenne, Wyoming on the map,” Downtown Development Authority Assistant Director Haylee Chenchar said during sixth-penny discussions earlier this year. “That’s because it’s so striking, and there’s a big sense of Cheyenne community pride that’s associated with 17th Street lights.”
At the meeting Monday, DDA Director Amber Ash agreed, saying, “Being able to finish the last block, I think, is really important.”
Auxiliary Pumping Station
In collaboration with the Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board and Historic Cheyenne Inc., the council approved a resolution supporting the protection and enhancement of the Cheyenne Auxiliary Pumping Station at 1504 Dillon Ave. – a longtime city property with historic significance, more commonly known as the Pump House.
“It is not currently safe enough to open to the public, but the city does expend funds and manpower every year to stabilize the property. However, looking to the future, these boards are trying to set up some sort of plan for this property,” Deputy City Attorney Alesandra McCoy Fakelman said.
Historic Cheyenne President Stephanie Lowe gave a number of possibilities for the project, like turning it into a community meeting space or a place for weddings, or even selling it to a brewery.
But the old building would take a lot of work to get it ready to be a usable space. As Lowe described, the Pump House was constructed in the late 1800s in a very similar fashion to the Depot.
During its prime, Lowe said, “The Pump House could process 2 million gallons of water per day, and was also used to pressurize our fire hydrants for firefighting around the community.”
But, she continued, “After it fell out of use as a water facility, we didn’t really know what to do with it.”
The city made a number of changes to the building over the decades it’s been there, and Lowe said a positive step toward revitalizing the Pump House would be to revert it back to its original form. That way, it could qualify for inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places and be eligible for preservation funding.
The council resolution does not guarantee any financial contributions, but Lowe said it’s a positive first step for saving the historic structure.
“This goal of the resolution is threefold,” Lowe said. “First, to bring government and public awareness and appreciation of the beautiful old buildings before it is too late and will have to be demolished. Second is to work toward the preservation of the building by gathering all possible resources together and creating a city and HCI partnership. And lastly, we are seeking to help encourage the public to support preservation of the building.”
In other business
The council also voted to remove the cap on full-time city employees, which was limited to 382 last year due to COVID-19 budget constraints. At that time, 18 employees were laid off and another 15 vacant positions were cut in an effort to reduce spending.
In the proposed fiscal year 2022 budget going through the council processes now, a number of positions have been restored, though departments are still not back to pre-COVID-19 levels.
The council also accepted a $62,000 bid for the removal and replacement of the diving boards at the Cheyenne Aquatic Center, thanks to the help of the Cheyenne Diving Club.
“They fundraised and donated $10,000 toward this project, as well as secured a $15,000 rec mill grant to help offset the costs,” Community Recreation and Events Deputy Director Jason Sanchez said. Rec and Events will use overage funds from the previous Aquatic Center sixth-penny project to help cover the rest of the cost.