CHEYENNE – Beginning Wednesday, 17th Street from Central Avenue to Warren Avenue will be closed for emergency repair work on a fire line.
Access to all businesses will only be allowed to and from Warren Avenue.
Depending on the severity of the damage, these repairs could take two to three weeks, weather permitting, according to city officials.
