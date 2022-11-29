CHEYENNE – 19th Street will be closed to through traffic from Missile Drive to Dey Avenue beginning Thursday.
This closure will be in place for three days to complete guardrail repair work next to Crow Creek, according to a city of Cheyenne news release.
Lincolnway will serve as the main detour route during this time.
