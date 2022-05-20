...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 9 AM MDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 22 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east-central, south-central and southeast
Wyoming and panhandle Nebraska. This includes Cheyenne,
Laramie, Rawlins, Douglas, Kimball, and Saratoga.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
A car pulls out of the Jack R. Spiker Parking Facility in downtown Cheyenne. WTE/file
CHEYENNE – Two 14-year-old boys were cited earlier this week after they were caught vandalizing a parking garage, the Cheyenne Police Department said in a Friday news release.
At about 7:30 p.m. Monday, CPD officers were dispatched to a report of vandalism at the Jack R. Spiker Parking Facility, 307 W. 17th St.
One of the teenagers was apparently seen on the top floor of the parking garage spray painting profane characters on a wall. As officers arrived, the teen was said to have attempted to flee on his bicycle but crashed into a structural pillar and was detained by another officer.
The teen reportedly had a can of spray paint in his possession and paint on his hands. He was issued a citation for being violent/tumultuous to property.
Another 14-year-old was pursued and detained to the west of the parking structure. He also allegedly vandalized the location with spray paint and issued him a citation for being violent/tumultuous to property.
Property crime prevention
CPD said in the news release that it is actively working on vandalism prevention and providing education about the seriousness of property crime and penalties that may result from such activity.
So far this year, the CPD has conducted 262 security checks, 100 field interviews and 4 traffic stops within the Spiker Parking Facility. In 2021, officers performed 196 security checks during the full year.
“We have surpassed last year’s numbers in the first five months of this year. We are paying attention,” Police Chief Mark Francisco said in the release. “The problem is, being there at the right time is like finding a needle in a haystack. That is why security camera systems and the watchful eyes of community members are so important.”
CPD has also increased the use of social media because of its immediacy and effectiveness in identifying property crime suspects, the release said.
“Some of the best vandalism cases we have solved are a direct result of community engagement and camera footage," Fransisco said. "The fantastic thing about this town is that if we can get a picture of someone and put it on social media, it barely hits the internet, and someone is letting us know who it is.”
The chief added that the department is looking into better ways to monitor certain areas that see more crime or vandalism.
CPD encouraged city people to contact the dispatch center at 307-637-6525 if they see something suspicious.