WASHINGTON, D.C. – The 2020-21 U.S. corn crop – entering marketing channels now – has a higher average test weight, lower moisture and lower total damage relative to each quality factor’s average of the previous five crops, according to the U.S. Grains Council’s 2020-21 Corn Harvest Quality Report.
While wet weather conditions in April and May contributed to historic delays in planting and crop maturity in 2019, the 2020 crop was planted slightly ahead of the average pace of the previous five crops and experienced generally favorable conditions during the remainder of the growing season, resulting in a corn crop with both high grain quality and yield.
“This year’s ample supply allows the United States to remain the world’s leading corn exporter, accounting for an estimated 36.4% of global corn exports during the marketing year,” USGC Chairman Jim Raben said in a news release.
The report is based on 601 yellow corn samples taken from defined areas within 12 of the top corn-producing and exporting states. Inbound samples were collected from local grain elevators to measure and analyze quality at the point of origin and provide representative information.