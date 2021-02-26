CHEYENNE – State-level estimates for 2020 crop values are now available, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Crop values includes average prices and values of production for major field crops and many specialty crops. All prices in the report are marketing year average prices, which do not include allowances or adjustments for commodities under government loan at the end of the marketing year, commodities forfeited to the Commodity Credit Corporation, loan deficiency payments, direct and counter cyclical payments, or disaster payments.
For a full copy of the report, go online to www.nass.usda.gov. For state-specific Wyoming questions, contact Rhonda Brandt at 1-800-892-1660.